Mumbai updates: City to see light to moderate rainfall; occasional intense spells likely, says IMD

Thane records 324 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 1,904
Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 324 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,38,777, a health official said on Monday.
With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the district currently has 1,904 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
No death was reported on Sunday and the fatality toll in the district stood at 11,938.
The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,25,364, he added.
Prince Aly Khan Hospital stops admissions after audit finds main building unsafe
The Prince Aly Khan Hospital at Mazgaon, a part of the Aga Khan Health Services, India, has halted in-patient admissions and suspended surgical operations after an independent structural audit of the main building completed at the directive of the BMC.
The audit indicated that despite regular and timely maintenance, the main hospital building was structurally weak and unsafe for occupancy.
Other patient services, like the OPD, which are housed outside the main hospital building, will continue in the interim.
The hospital management is taking necessary precautions to avoid any untoward incidents on the premises.
This comes after a building in Borivali collapsed four days ago.
People hold protest after a person creates ruckus during Ganpati idol procession, arrested
A man from Mumbai was booked and arrested from spot under IPC sections 295 A and 153A in the Nagpada police station area. He was arrested after he created a ruckus during Ganpati idol procession. DCP Yogesh Kumar said that further legal process is on and the situation is peaceful.
Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rains in city for next 48 hours
Mumbai and the suburbs will witness generally cloudy sky and light to moderate showers for the next 48 hours, forecasted India Meterological Department. The weather agency also forecasted an occasional intense rainfall.
The minimum temperature is also expected to hover around 26°C while the expected maximum temperature is 31°C.
BMC to build 162 ponds for Ganesh idol immersions
Ganeshotsav is just around the corner and not just Mumbaikars, everyone is excited to welcome Bappa without restrictions this year.
With state government lifting all pandemic related restrictions, BMC has swung into prep mode as well. They have distributed booklets of guidelines for Ganesh mandals and also said that 162 artificial ponds will be built for visarjan.
Last year it had set up 173. There are also 73 natural water resources in the city. In addition, the municipality will deploy trucks with immersion facilities and idol collection centres in all 24 wards. The BMC has requested citizens to complete their prayers and other pre-immersion rituals at home to avoid overcrowding.
The civic body has published its website link – shreeganeshvisarjan.com – where citizens can enrol their details. This way the authorities can send details of immersion times and places directly to devotees’ phones. Further, the BMC will deploy cranes at natural immersion places to handle big idols.
