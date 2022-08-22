Mumbai updates: City to see light to moderate rainfall; occasional intense spells likely, says IMD

Thane records 324 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 1,904

Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 324 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,38,777, a health official said on Monday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the district currently has 1,904 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

No death was reported on Sunday and the fatality toll in the district stood at 11,938.

The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,25,364, he added.