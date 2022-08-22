Navi Mumbai: Nerul plot receives highest ever bid at Rs 3.85 lakh per sq meter

CIDCO Bhavan in Navi Mumbai | Photo: File

A 3,069 sq meters residential-cum-commercial plot at sector 19 A in Nerul in Navi Mumbai received the highest Rs 3.85 lakh per sq. meter during an e-auction conducted by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) last week of which the result was declared on Monday. In 2016, a 3,050 sqm plot at sector 13 in Sanpada had received the highest bid at Rs. 3,39,339 per sq meter.

In Navi Mumbai, this is the highest bid price for any plot put up for auction by CIDCO so far. The plot is located in the Seawoods area of the Nerul node, near the Seawoods Nexus Mall. The planning agency churned out around Rs 118.4 crores from this plot alone. However, CIDCO earned around Rs 678 crores from the auction of five plots.

CIDCO had put up a total of 16 plots residential-cum-commercial plots for auction of which an auction of 10 plots was already held on August 3 and results were declared on august 5. However, the auction of the remaining plots was extended for two weeks.

Haresh Chheda, President of Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM) said that the plot is located in one of the prime locations of the city and building heights can go up to 50 floors, the plot received a good price.

Surprisingly, the much talked a 25,138.86 sq. meter plots at sectors 54,56 and 58 adjoining the NRI Complex along the Palm Beach Road in Nerul were quoted a maximum of Rs 1,51,200 per sq meter while the base price was Rs 1,36,627 per sq meter. Chheda said that since the plot fell partially in CRZ and NMMC has a reservation for open space, the plot failed to attract the buyer.

B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation said that they have opposed the move of putting a CRZ-affected plot for auction. “While other plots fetched over Rs 3 lakh per sq meter, the Palm Beach Road did not create interest among developers,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, two plots in the Nerul node 1221 sq meters and 2029.97 sq meters plot received the highest bid of Rs 3,27,999 per sq meter and Rs 3,76,999 per sq meter respectively.