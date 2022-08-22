Central Railway to ply six special trains between Mumbai and Mangaluru Junction for Ganeshotsav/ Representative Image | PTI

Central Railway will run six additional Ganpati special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Mangaluru Junction to manage the rush of passengers during the festive season.

CR has already announced the running of 212 Ganpati Special services. With the introduction of six additional services, the total number of Ganpati Specials this year will be 218. The details are as under:

01173 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 20.50 hrs on 24.8.2022, 31.8.2022 & 7.9.2022 (3 services) and will arrive Mangaluru Junction at 17.05 hrs next day.

01174 special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 20.15 hrs on 25.8.2022, 1.9.2022 & 8.9.2022 (3 services) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 17.30 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Cancona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Honnavar, Murudeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal, Thokur

Reservation: Bookings for the special trains no. 01173 on special charges already open at all computerised reservations centres and on website www.irctc.co.in