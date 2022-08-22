Maharashtra: Girl feared drowned in Vasai drain found living in uncle's UP home

Representative | Representative Image

A teenage girl who was believed to have drowned in a major drain in Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district and for whom authorities carried out an extensive search operation has been traced to Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

"We were informed that a 15-year-old girl had slipped into a nullah on August 17 and had been swept away. Civic teams carried out a search operation. Now we have been told she is at an uncle's place in Uttar Pradesh," Inspector Mahendra Shelar of Pelhar police station in Vasai said.

He said a probe would be held to find out why the Dhaniv Baug girl had gone to UP without informing her parents and why police were given wrong information about her falling into a drain.