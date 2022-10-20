Mumbai updates: BMC pulls up socks to beautify 24 ward ahead of civic body polls

Maharashtra ATS arrested PFI Panvel secretary & 2 other members of the banned organisation after they received information of their meeting in Panvel. Anti-Terrorism Squad is further probing the said crime: ATS
Monsoon to likely retreat this week
The Monsoon will soon bid adieu to Mumbai in the next 3-4 days, say weather experts. This will be the last Monsoon showers for Mumbai this year.
According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), Mumbai will experience partly cloudy skies with light rain/thundershowers towards evening /night in the city and suburbs for the next two days.
The city will continue to witness cloudy skies for 5-6 days following which the weather will get drier and the monsoon will begin its retreat from the city.
According to Skymet weather, the Monsoon has already begun its withdrawal from northern parts of Maharashtra and is heading towards Mumbai and nearby regions.
Traffic slows down on Reliance Mall (Jogeshwari) Western Express Highway due to dumper breakdown.
Due to accident at Airoli Bridge [Southbound descend] , traffic movement is slow.
Ahead of the BMC polls, repair and beautification work in 24 wards
Ahead of the BMC election, the civic body has undertaken repair and beautification work in its 24 administrative wards.
Accordingly, a tender has been invited to repair and beautify footpaths in B ward which consists of areas such as Dongri and Mohammad Ali road. The deadline set to complete this work is March 2023.
Dhanji Hirlekar, assistant municipal commissioner of B ward said, " The work will be carried out in phases. The footpath will be repaired, the electric pole will be reinstated, some wall paintings, street lights will be put up for better illumination. Also zebra crossings will be painted fresh and traffic signals will be in good condition at important junctions. The work will be completed by March 2023".
