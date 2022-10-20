Mumbai updates: BMC pulls up socks to beautify 24 ward ahead of civic body polls

Monsoon to likely retreat this week

The Monsoon will soon bid adieu to Mumbai in the next 3-4 days, say weather experts. This will be the last Monsoon showers for Mumbai this year.

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), Mumbai will experience partly cloudy skies with light rain/thundershowers towards evening /night in the city and suburbs for the next two days.

The city will continue to witness cloudy skies for 5-6 days following which the weather will get drier and the monsoon will begin its retreat from the city.

According to Skymet weather, the Monsoon has already begun its withdrawal from northern parts of Maharashtra and is heading towards Mumbai and nearby regions.