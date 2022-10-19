Mumbai: Monsoon to likely retreat this week | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Monsoon will soon bid adieu to Mumbai in the next 3-4 days, say weather experts. This will be the last Monsoon showers for Mumbai this year.

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), Mumbai will experience partly cloudy skies with light rain/thundershowers towards evening /night in the city and suburbs for the next two days.

Read Also Mumbai: Dengue along with other monsoon illnesses on the rise

The city will continue to witness cloudy skies for 5-6 days following which the weather will get drier and the monsoon will begin its retreat from the city.

According to Skymet weather, the Monsoon has already begun its withdrawal from northern parts of Maharashtra and is heading towards Mumbai and nearby regions.

The normal monsoon withdrawal date given for Mumbai this year was October 8, however, the city might witness a withdrawal within this week. Last year the monsoon retreated on October 14.

Mumbai and most parts in Maharashtra experienced occasional incessant rains in the last 10 days which was due to a Cyclonic Circulation over Konkan and Goa coast, which is now shifting far away into the ocean, resulting in the complete withdrawal of monsoon, added Skymet.

This year, unlike previous rainfall records, Mumbai has already seen 216 mm of rains compared to 91 mm of normal rains in October in this year.

On Wednesday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius and maximum of 32.3 degrees Celsius, with 85% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31.5 degrees Celsius, with 90% relative humidity.

According to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded a 'satisfactory' Air Quality Index (AQI) of 29, while other cities like Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad recorded AQIs of 87, 20 and 65, respectively.