e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Monsoon to likely retreat this week

Mumbai: Monsoon to likely retreat this week

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), Mumbai will experience partly cloudy skies with light rain/thundershowers towards evening /night in the city and suburbs for the next two days.

Sherine RajUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Monsoon to likely retreat this week | Representative Image
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Monsoon will soon bid adieu to Mumbai in the next 3-4 days, say weather experts. This will be the last Monsoon showers for Mumbai this year. 

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), Mumbai will experience partly cloudy skies with light rain/thundershowers towards evening /night in the city and suburbs for the next two days.

Read Also
Mumbai: Dengue along with other monsoon illnesses on the rise
article-image

The city will continue to witness cloudy skies for 5-6 days following which the weather will get drier and the monsoon will begin its retreat from the city. 

According to Skymet weather, the Monsoon has already begun its withdrawal from northern parts of Maharashtra and is heading towards Mumbai and nearby regions. 

The normal monsoon withdrawal date given for Mumbai this year was October 8, however, the city might witness a withdrawal within this week. Last year the monsoon retreated on October 14. 

Mumbai and most parts in Maharashtra experienced occasional incessant rains in the last 10 days which was due to a Cyclonic Circulation over Konkan and Goa coast, which is now shifting far away into the ocean, resulting in the complete withdrawal of monsoon, added Skymet. 

Read Also
After 6-hour post-monsoon makeover, Mumbai Airport operational
article-image

This year, unlike previous rainfall records, Mumbai has already seen 216 mm of rains compared to 91 mm of normal rains in October in this year. 

On Wednesday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius and maximum of 32.3 degrees Celsius, with 85% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31.5 degrees Celsius, with 90% relative humidity.

According to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded a 'satisfactory' Air Quality Index (AQI) of 29, while other cities like Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad recorded AQIs of 87, 20 and 65, respectively. 

Read Also
Mumbai weather updates: Cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers, says IMD
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Three workers killed in AC compressor blast at RCF unit in Raigad

Maharashtra: Three workers killed in AC compressor blast at RCF unit in Raigad

Thackeray faction MLA Bhaskar Jadhav’s home attacked few hours after withdrawal of his security

Thackeray faction MLA Bhaskar Jadhav’s home attacked few hours after withdrawal of his security

Mumbai: Monsoon to likely retreat this week

Mumbai: Monsoon to likely retreat this week

Maharashtra Congress, Sharad Pawar & Uddhav Thackeray led party congratulate Mallikarjun Kharge

Maharashtra Congress, Sharad Pawar & Uddhav Thackeray led party congratulate Mallikarjun Kharge

Inspired by “Na khaunga na khane dunga” petitioner seeks CBI, ED probe into disproportionate...

Inspired by “Na khaunga na khane dunga” petitioner seeks CBI, ED probe into disproportionate...