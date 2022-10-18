Mumbai: Dengue along with other monsoon illnesses on the rise |

Mumbai has reported 28 per cent more dengue cases in the last 16 days of October compared to cases reported from September 1 to 16. As per the data, 179 dengue cases has recorded between October 1 to 16 in the city compared to 139 from September 1 to 16. The suspected dengue cases have gone up this year. The corporation has claimed that the increase in the number of suspected cases is mainly due to the emphasis on monitoring every patient closely for symptoms. Meanwhile, other monsoon illnesses cases have also increased slightly.

Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, medicine unit head, of JJ hospital said tha they have been 10-12 cases of dengue daily, of which 50-60 per cent of patients need hospital admission as their platelet count goes down along with other health issues. “Most of them come with fever, body pain and headaches. It takes them around 8 to 14 days to recover. As the city is witnessing rain on and off, there are favourable conditions for mosquito breeding. So one must take all precautions and ensure there is no breeding ground for vectors,” he said.

Besides, the irregular rains that lead to stagnant water are one of the reasons for increased mosquito breeding.

“Along with preventive measures, we are emphasising timely reporting of the cases to give the right treatment at the right time. During the monsoon, it was difficult for fogging and taking other preventive measures. When the rains stop, we take preventive measures,” said a health officer.

While the corporation-run hospitals send the suspicious samples to Pune NIV for confirmation of the suspected dengue cases, not all private hospitals do the same.

“Sending the samples further for confirmation of dengue does not make a difference on the line of treatment as the suspected as well as confirmed dengue patients have to follow the same treatment. We send the samples further for confirmation to get it officially reported,” he added.

Dr Umang Agrawal, Infectious Disease Specialist, P.D Hinduja Hospital and MRC, Mahim said the rise in dengue cases is basically because of swarming of mosquitoes around puddles or any source of stagnant water is a high breeding ground for mosquitoes. Dengue is spread by Aedes mosquitoes. Prevention can be done by Maintaining good hygiene conditions, avoiding the collection of water in the vicinity, use of mosquito repellents. Swine flu is transmitted through droplet infection.

“Adequate masking is an important prevention measure especially. People with complaints of cough, cold, or sore throat should use masks to prevent the spread of infection. Recent recommendations by the government, the use of masks has reduced which has been an important factor in the increase in swine flu cases. Another important factor is vaccination against swine flu is generally neglected and should be taken into consideration. One should take a flu shot every year,” he said.

BMC Executive Health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said, "People need to keep their surroundings clean and remove all scrap and odd articles which could serve as breeding sites for mosquitoes. The most important thing is that if people have symptoms and opt for self-medication, it will lead to health problems. So they must consult a doctor in a BMC dispensary or hospital without wasting time."

Cases from October 1 to 16

Dengue-178

Swine Flu- 13

Malaria- 177

Gastro- 161

Lepto- 31

Hepatitis- 19

Chikungunya- 01

Cases from September 1 to 18

Dengue-139

Swine Flu- 06

Malaria- 398

Gastro- 208

Lepto- 27

Hepatitis- 45

Chikungunya- 02