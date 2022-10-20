Mumbai: City reports 28% more dengue cases in Oct

Surge in dengue cases | Photo by Pexels

The BMC’s insecticide department has found 27,374 spots infested with malaria and dengue causing mosquito larvae since September in housing societies. Notices have been served to 3,055 societies inwards S-(Bhandup),G-North (Dadar, Mahim) and K-East (Vile Parle, Andheri, Jogeshwari).

The city has reported 28% more dengue cases in the first 16 days in October as compared to September 1-16. As per BMC’s data, 179 dengue cases have been recorded from October 1-16; 139 were recorded from September 1- 16.

Dengue is a deadly disease spread by Aedes aegypti. Preventing mosquito breeding is the most effective way to combat the infection. In its drive from August 21 to October 10, the insecticide department found 2,250 breeding spots of malaria-carrying Anopheles mosquitoes and 25,124 dengue-causing Aedes mosquitoes. Legal action was taken against 188 violators.

The BMC has also inspected the premises of civic-run hospitals during a special drive in September. Mills, railway workshops, dilapidated buildings and hospital premises are some of the common breeding spots. They become hotspots due to stagnant water and lack of accessibility during inspection.

Civic teams have also carried out inspection of 4.07 lakh wells, water tanks and swimming pools and detected 9,734 sources in a bid to control malaria-carrying Anopheles. To control Aedes mosquito breeding, inspection of 1.05 crore water containers, tyres, feng shui trees and potted money plants was conducted, with 73,055 sources detected from January to October 10.

A civic official from GNorth said, “Our health and pest control officials, along with construction site managers, are taking efforts to control breeding spots.”

Insecticide officer Rajan Naringrikar said breeding can be prevented by keeping premises clean and clearing out useless articles such as tins, thermocol boxes, coconut shells and tyres.