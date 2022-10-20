Mumbai: Two Kandivali bridges to be razed by BMC, new ones to cost Rs 43 crore |

The BMC will demolish and reconstruct two bridges in Kandivali West. It has issued a tender worth Rs 42,95,471,000 for the project. Officials said that these bridges will help reduce traffic congestion and improve vehicular movement in the suburb.

There are two bridges over the Poisar river – Irani Wadi Road no. 2 and Walani Bridge. These have crossed their lifespan and therefore need to be reconstructed, officials said. Over the years, population explosion and increased number of vehicles on city’s roads have also added to the suburb’s share of problems.

Some of the earlier solutions received by the BMC was to increase the width of the bridge. The demolition and reconstruction will be conducted within 24 months, excluding the monsoon season. A BMC official said the length of the Irani Wadi bridge will be 51.80 metres (m) and its width will be 8.90 metres.

A 1.5m footpath will be laid along the bridge, with another metre for the utilities. Stainless steel girders will be used for construction, he said. The length of Walani bridge will be 20.26m and width will be 13.10m, with a 1.5m pavement and another metre reserved for utility works to lay cables.

BJP corporator Kamlesh Yadav said, “These two bridges are currently dilapidated. There was a long pending demand from citizens to demolish them and makenew ones.I welcome the BMC’s decision.Thenew bridges will help smoothen traffic movement.”