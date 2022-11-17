e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: BMC draws activists' ire for closing parts of Girgaon Chowpatty for Coastal Road Project

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 08:10 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates: BMC draws activists' ire for closing parts of Girgaon Chowpatty for Coastal Road Project | FPJ
BMC closes portions of Girgaon Chowpatty beach for Coastal Road Project; environmentalists irked 

The BMC has closed some portions of Girgaon Chowpatty beach for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project. Environmentalists, meanwhile, have raised objections and demanded that the civic body stop encroaching and destroying the coast under the garb of developing a road. They have also warned that a complaint will be filed with coastal authorities if any violations are found in the work being done.

The coastal road's first phase (a stretch of 10.58 km) is being constructed by the BMC from Princess Street flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The road will have two tube twin tunnels of 2.07 km connecting Girgaum Chowpatty to Malabar Hill. The tunnels will run below Girgoan Chowpatty passing below Tambe Chowk, Khilachand Garden, Hanging Garden (BMC's Malabar Hill reservoir) and Hyderabad Estate at Nepean Sea Road, before coming out at Priyadarshani Park.

Read our article here to know more on why the environmentalists are opposing the partial closure of the beach.

article-image

