Bharat Jodo Yatra: Only women to walk with Rahul on Nov 19 to mark Indira Gandhi Jayanti

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress has been passing through Maharashtra since its arrival in the state on November 7.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Only women to walk with Rahul on Nov 19 to mark Indira Gandhi Jayanti | File pic
On the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19, only women will walk with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that day, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress has been passing through Maharashtra since its arrival in the state on November 7. After Nanded, the foot march has so far covered Hingoli and Washim districts and will cover Akola and Buldhana districts before proceeding to Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

Congress & its affiliated wings will participate in both sessions of Yatra

"On November 19, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, only women will walk in the yatra along with Rahul Gandhi," Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of the party's communication and publicity department, told reporters at Wadegaon in Akola district.

The women workers of the Congress and its affiliated wings will participate in both the sessions (pre-lunch and post-lunch) of the yatra on November 19. The party's women public representatives from Maharashtra and other parts of the country will be a part of the foot march that day, he said. 

