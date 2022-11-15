Mumbai updates: BEST to run special bus services as CR to undertake 27-hour-block on Nov 19-20

Amid 27 hours special traffic block between CSMT - Byculla & CSMT - Wadala, BEST to run special bus services

Keeping in mind the 27 hours special traffic block between CSMT - Byculla and CSMT - Wadala, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport ( BEST) will run 12 buses between 10.30 pm on Saturday to 6.30 am on Sunday. 35 more busses will run on Sunday on seven prominent routes of the affected section.

On November 19 from 10.30 pm to November 20, 6.30 am, 12 additional buses on three routes including CSMT - Wadala, CSMT - Dader and Byculla (W) - Colaba ( four additional buses on each route) will be operated by BEST.

