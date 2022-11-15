e-Paper Get App
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: BEST to run special bus services as CR to undertake 27-hour-block on Nov 19-20

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 08:14 AM IST
article-image
15 November 2022 08:14 AM IST

Amid 27 hours special traffic block between CSMT - Byculla & CSMT - Wadala, BEST to run special bus services

Keeping in mind the 27 hours special traffic block between CSMT - Byculla and CSMT - Wadala, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport ( BEST) will run 12 buses between 10.30 pm on Saturday to 6.30 am on Sunday. 35 more busses will run on Sunday on seven prominent routes of the affected section.

On November 19 from 10.30 pm to November 20, 6.30 am, 12 additional buses on three routes including CSMT - Wadala, CSMT - Dader and Byculla (W) - Colaba ( four additional buses on each route) will be operated by BEST.

For more details on the services, read our article here

article-image

