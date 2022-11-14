Mumbai weather update: City's AQI remains 'moderate' at 170

Mumbai: City's AQI remains 'moderate' at 170. | Pixabay

Mumbai: On Monday, November 14, Mumbai's Air Quality index (AQI) remains 'moderate' at 170, compared to Sunday's reading of 156. While the levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentration are 89 and 165 respectively.

Reportedly, the current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 5.9 times above above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

Meanwhile, the city has been seeing mainly clear skies with colder early morning and evenings. According to the India Meterological Department, the city for the next two days will see clear sky with the temperatures hovering around 34°C to 23°C.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba, Mumbai - MPCB Navy Nagar: 142 AQI · Moderate Sion, Mumbai - MPCB: 158 AQI · Moderate Powai, Mumbai - MPCB, Mumbai Suburban · 175 AQI · Moderate Pimpleshwar Mandir, Thane - MPCB: 147 AQI · Moderate Kandivali, Mumbai - IITM · 121 AQI · Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Chennai is 63 while Pune is seeing a poor AQI of 164. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 98 while Kolkata stood at 186. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 77 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 165.

Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was 'hazardous' with the figure standing at 240 today. The levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi was recorded at 175 and 309 respectively. Gurgaon in the NCR region reported an AQI of 186 while Noida's AQI stood at 193.