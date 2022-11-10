Mumbai weather update: City's AQI remains in 'poor' category, stands at 175

Photo Credit: AFP

Mumbai's Air Quality index (AQI) slipped further to 175 'poor' on Thursday, from Wednesday's reading of 174 according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai are 97 and 174 respectively.

The city has been witnessing colder days and clear skies and it will remain the same for next two days. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will be seeing clear sky for the next 48 hours meanwhile the temperature is likely to hover between 34°C to 21°C indicating the days will be sweltering but things may calm down in the evening.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups, stated the Accuweather advisory.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba, (Navy nagar) Mumbai - MPCB, 189 AQI - Moderate

Mazgaon, Mumbai - IITM, 328 AQI - Poor

Mulund West, Mumbai (MPCB), 185 AQI- Moderate

Sion, Mumbai (MPCB), 213 AQI - Poor

Thane, Pimpleshwar Mandir (MPCB), 164 AQI - Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Chennai is 78 while Pune is seeing a poor AQI of 194. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 106 while Kolkata stood at 143. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 140 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 110. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 227 today.