Mumbai weather update: City's AQI 'moderate' at 166

Mumbai's air quality has dipped to poor category as the city is moving toward the winter. On Saturday, November 12, the city's AQI at 10 am was recorded at 166 (moderate) while the levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentration are 89 and 164 respectively.

Reportedly, the current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 5.9 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

Meanwhile, the city has been seeing mainly clear skies with colder early morning and evenings. According to the India Meterological Department, the city for the next two days will see clear sky with the temperatures hovering around 31°C to 23°C.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba, Mumbai - MPCB Navy Nagar: 155 AQI · Moderate Worli, Mumbai - MPCB: 130 AQI · Moderate Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: 152 AQI · Moderate Sion, Mumbai - MPCB: 160 AQI · Moderate Deonar, Mumbai - IITM: 210 AQI · Poor Chakala-Andheri East, Mumbai - IITM:137 AQI · Moderate Pimpleshwar Mandir, Thane - MPCB: 147 AQI · Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Chennai is 29 while Pune is seeing a poor AQI of 136. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 118 while Kolkata stood at 178. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 106 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 123.

Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was 'hazardous' with the figure standing at 323 today. The levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi was recorded at 75 and 440 respectively. Gurgaon in the NCR region reported an AQI of 239 while Noida's AQI stood at 221.