Mumbai: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad slapped with FIR for outraging woman's modesty; to resign as MLA

Mumbai: NCP leader and former Housing Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad's woes compounded on Sunday as the police filed a fresh FIR against him. The case was registered at the Mumbra Police Station on the complaint of BJP Mahila Morcha vice president Rida Asgar Rashid who alleged that she was assaulted by Awhad.

The incident took place after a new bridge in Mumbra was inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the presence of the NCP leader. As she was trying to get close to the car to meet Shinde when he was leaving at around 6.30 pm, Awhad came in her way.

After telling her, "Why are you standing in the middle? Move aside", he grabbed her shoulders and pushed her aside.

Later, she met Shinde requesting him to direct the police to register an FIR against Awhad. The Mumbra-Kalwa MLA was booked under IPC Section 354 (Outraging woman's modesty).

पोलीसांनी माझ्या विरुद्ध ७२ तासात २ खोटा गुन्हा दाखल केला आणि तोही 😭३५४ ,.,

मी ह्या पोलिसी आत्याचारा विरुद्ध लढणार … मी माझ्या आमदारकीचा राजीनामा देण्याचा निर्णय घेतो आहे,,. लोकशाहीची हत्या .. उघड्या डोळ्यांनी नाही बघू शकत — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) November 14, 2022

Reacting to the latest FIR against him, Jitendra Awhad announced that he has decided to resign as an MLA. Awhad tweeted, " Police registered 2 false cases against me in 72 hours. I will fight against police brutality. I am deciding to resign from the post of MLA. We can't witness the murder of democracy."

NCP workers set tyres ablaze in Mumbra

Following the FIR, the NCP workers and supporters of Awhad have been staging protests. While some organised a sit-in Kalwa, some resorted to violence and burned tyres on Mumbra bypass road to mark their protest.

The visuals of the protests are going viral on social media which shows sloganeering and blazing tyres on the road.

#NCP activist burnt tyres on Mumbra bypass road over #FIR against #JitendraAwhad



On Nov 13, the @ThaneCityPolice booked Awhad for outraging the modesty of a woman. Awhad while paving way for CM's convoy to pass through the crowd had moved her aside



pic.twitter.com/a2MLzKu2uV — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 14, 2022

Har Har Mahadev row

On November 7, the NCP MLA and his supporters forcibly stopped the show of the Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev' at the Viviana Mall in Thane. During the incident, a spectator, who is a busienssman was punched and beaten. On his complaint against 100 people, including Awhad, at the Vartaknagar police station, Awhad was called to the Vartaknagar police station and arrested. Awhad was granted bail on November 12.