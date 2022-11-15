e-Paper Get App
The one-year-child succumbed to after developing a severe lung infection; the child was on life support since Saturday afternoon before its death on Monday noon.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai reports second measles casualty as toddler passes away at Kasturba hospital | Representative Image/ lolostock
Mumbai reported its second measles casualty this year after a one-year-old infant from a Null bazaar in Pydhonie succumbed on Monday afternoon at Kasturba hospital. However, the cause of death is said to be septicemia with acute renal failure with measles bronchopneumonia.

"The infant was on a ventialtor for two days after he developed a severe lung infection which caused breathing issues. He was put on ventilator on Saturday and the child died on Monday afternoon," said Dr Mangala Gomare, Executive Health Officer, BMC.

The child was vaccinated and only had fever, no rashes. Moreover, the child did not have any comorbidities and was over 10 kilos the last time he was weighed by his family.

Meanwhile, the civic bosy has set up three wards for measles patients at Kasturba hospital--ICU, observational and stable wards. Currently, there are four patients admitted to the ICU and one is on ventilator. There are 61 suspected cases in Govandi, of which four are on oxygen support.

Health volunteers said migration, overcrowding and lack of awareness are our greatest adversaries. Issues of migration, illiteracy, hesitancy to get children vaccinated, and hostile behaviour faced by health volunteers were some of the points discussed when the Central team visited the health post on Saturday.

