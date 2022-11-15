Allegations against my father are false: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad's daughter Natasha

Natasha Awhad | Twitter

Thane: Natasha Awhad, daughter of former housing minister Jitendra Awhad, said that the allegations against her father are false and shocking. The NCP leader was booked by police after Bharatiya Janata party worker Rida Rashid accused Awhad of outraging her modesty.

Natasha speaking about the incident, on Tuesday, November 15, said, "The accusations levelled against my father by Rida Rashid is very shocking. Since registration of the case at Mumbra police station, my family has been feeling languished. Neither me nor my father have slept a wink since then."

She further added that it is common in politics to have debates, face criticism but such incident, she said, affects a person and their family.

"If such allegations are levelled because of political vendetta and a person is wrongly framed, it affects not only them but their families as well. The laws made for safety of women is being misused and it will bear effects on other women as well," she said.

Awhad booked for outraging woman's modesty

On Sunday, November 13, at the inauguration of the Kalwa Khadi bridge, Awhad was moving forward as a crowd gathered around Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's vehicle and the NCP leader shoved aside the BJP women office bearers who were trying to see Shinde.

While he was shoving Rida aside, Awhad can be heard saying to hear to not go ahead and that it is very crowded.

The BJP worker, however, after the event accused Awhad of outraging modesty of a woman in front of everyone. Following that a case of molestation was registered against him at Mumbra police station.

He also submitted his resignation as MLA to Sharad Pawar over the complaint.