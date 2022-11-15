Income Tax raids on close aides of SP Maharashtra President Abu Asim Azmi

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi | ANI

Mumbai: In a recent action, the department of Income Tax have conducted raids on 30 location in Varanasi,Kanpur, Luncknow, Mumbai and Kolkata related on the house and offices of close aids of Samajwadi Party Maharashtra President Abu Asim Azmi.

Initially, the IT searched at Kamal Mansion, colaba in office of Abha Ganesh Gupta, and office and residence of Abu Asim Azmi located in the same building.

Abha Ganesh Gupta is the wife of the late Ganesh Gupta, who was Abu Azmi's close aide and the Secretary of the Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra when Abu Azmi was the party's Maharashtra president.

Further, the department also raided Vinayak Nirman Ltd, one of the companies in Varanasi where Abha Gupta made large Benami investments.

Entry operators, according to officials, were being used for hawala purposes on premises being raided in Kolkata.