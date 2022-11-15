e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIncome Tax raids on close aides of SP Maharashtra President Abu Asim Azmi

Income Tax raids on close aides of SP Maharashtra President Abu Asim Azmi

IT searched 30 location in Varanasi,Kanpur, Luncknow, Mumbai and Kolkata related on the house and offices of close aids of Samajwadi Party Maharashtra President Abu Asim Azmi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 02:46 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi | ANI
Follow us on

Mumbai: In a recent action, the department of Income Tax have conducted raids on 30 location in Varanasi,Kanpur, Luncknow, Mumbai and Kolkata related on the house and offices of close aids of Samajwadi Party Maharashtra President Abu Asim Azmi.

Initially, the IT searched at Kamal Mansion, colaba in office of Abha Ganesh Gupta, and office and residence of Abu Asim Azmi located in the same building.

Abha Ganesh Gupta is the wife of the late Ganesh Gupta, who was Abu Azmi's close aide and the Secretary of the Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra when Abu Azmi was the party's Maharashtra president.

Further, the department also raided Vinayak Nirman Ltd, one of the companies in Varanasi where Abha Gupta made large Benami investments.

Entry operators, according to officials, were being used for hawala purposes on premises being raided in Kolkata.

RECENT STORIES

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad gets anticipatory bail in molestation case

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad gets anticipatory bail in molestation case

Mumbai: Shiv Sena broke alliance for four seats, claims Fadnavis

Mumbai: Shiv Sena broke alliance for four seats, claims Fadnavis

Mumbai updates: Shraddha's friends were going to approach police against Aaftab but...

Mumbai updates: Shraddha's friends were going to approach police against Aaftab but...

Shraddha murder case: Her friends were going to approach police against Aaftab but ...

Shraddha murder case: Her friends were going to approach police against Aaftab but ...

Palghar receives Rs 437.76 crores fund for District Annual Plan Year 2022-23

Palghar receives Rs 437.76 crores fund for District Annual Plan Year 2022-23