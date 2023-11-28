Mumbai: Unseasonal Rainfall Brings City's AQI Into The 'Good' Category | Representational Image

The unseasonal rainfall activity brought the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) into the 'good' category on Monday. The light showers and overcast skies were witnessed in several parts of Mumbai.

Overall AQI stood at 47

The overall AQI stood at 47 in the evening, which is said to be the first time in a good category post monsoon this year.

The Colaba observatory recorded 6 mm of rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 2 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday. The city witnessed heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in some parts of the city and suburbs. However, there were only light showers in some parts of the suburbs on Monday.

"Intensity of adverse weather will reduce from Tuesday," IMD

As per the experts from the Indian Meterological Department, "The intensity of adverse weather will reduce from Tuesday." But the pleasant weather has not only improved the air quality but has also brought it down to the good category in several parts of the city. On Monday evening, overall, AQI stood at 47, which is considered as good.

AQI was recorded as 'good category' in Worli and Bhandup - 23 and 26 respectively. Followed by Mazgaon - 29, Malad - 38, Borivali and Andheri 44, Colaba - 49 and Bandra -Kurla complex - 96 (satisfactory) according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The air quality in the city and suburbs has been poor post monsoon.

Construction and dust

There are around 6,000 construction and infrastructure sites in the city. So, to settle dust particles, the BMC has started to wash busy roads and is also in talks with a Dubai-based firm about cloud seeding in Mumbai. However, the unseasonal rains have improved air quality, saving efforts for the time being, said the civic official.