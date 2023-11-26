Mumbai Rains: City Witnesses Unseasonal Rainfall; Netizens Share Videos Of Sudden 'Sunday Showers'

Mumbai: Unseasonal rainfall brought surprise and joy for Mumbaikars on Sunday (November 26) as it rained during the early morning hours. Earlier, Mumbai and its surrounding areas were expected to receive light to moderate rainfall on the weekend, as per the weather agency. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert to Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts along with Mumbai.

The sudden rains along with lightning strikes and thunderstorm sounds at some places made people take to X (formerly Twitter) and share videos. The fact that it rained on Sunday morning in November was reason enough for netizens to be amazed and share visuals of rains and thunder and lightning on X.

Catch the videos and reaction here.

Heavy rains accompanied by lightning, thunder and winds hit Mumbai on 26th Nov 2023 at 5.12 am. Hopefully the rains should settle down Mumbai's air-pollution crisis #ClimateChange #MumbaiRains #Mumbai #AirPollution #Rains pic.twitter.com/fTacRiJcI8 — Natasha Pereira 🌎🌱🐯 (@MissNatasha1000) November 26, 2023

Very scary, everybody is awake, I saw so many neighbours near me. It's all lightning and very scary. The noise, vibrations and thundering.. I feel the network or electricity could also go.... I can see thunder sparks. Same date-26/11..#MumbaiRains #Mumbai2611 #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/fBy0Uw4jpY — Anshika (@Queenxyyy) November 26, 2023

The sudden and unseasonal rains are bound to bring relief from the air pollution in the maximum city.

This is not the first time that the city witnessed rainfall this November. It had also rained in November earlier, which had helped brought the worsening air quality under control. However, the good work done by rains was undone by a number of factors.

The sudden showers on Sunday (today), November 26, will definitely help Mumbaikars breathe easy and have a positive effect on the air quality in the city, which would be a much needed relief.