 Mumbai Rains: City Witnesses Unseasonal Rainfall; Netizens Share Videos Of Sudden 'Sunday Showers'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains: City Witnesses Unseasonal Rainfall; Netizens Share Videos Of Sudden 'Sunday Showers'

Mumbai Rains: City Witnesses Unseasonal Rainfall; Netizens Share Videos Of Sudden 'Sunday Showers'

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert to Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts along with Mumbai.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 07:11 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Unseasonal rainfall brought surprise and joy for Mumbaikars on Sunday (November 26) as it rained during the early morning hours. Earlier, Mumbai and its surrounding areas were expected to receive light to moderate rainfall on the weekend, as per the weather agency. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert to Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts along with Mumbai.

The sudden rains along with lightning strikes and thunderstorm sounds at some places made people take to X (formerly Twitter) and share videos. The fact that it rained on Sunday morning in November was reason enough for netizens to be amazed and share visuals of rains and thunder and lightning on X.

Catch the videos and reaction here.

The sudden and unseasonal rains are bound to bring relief from the air pollution in the maximum city.

This is not the first time that the city witnessed rainfall this November. It had also rained in November earlier, which had helped brought the worsening air quality under control. However, the good work done by rains was undone by a number of factors.

The sudden showers on Sunday (today), November 26, will definitely help Mumbaikars breathe easy and have a positive effect on the air quality in the city, which would be a much needed relief.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City & Surrounding Areas; Predicts Light To...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains: City Witnesses Unseasonal Rainfall; Netizens Share Videos Of Sudden 'Sunday Showers'

Mumbai Rains: City Witnesses Unseasonal Rainfall; Netizens Share Videos Of Sudden 'Sunday Showers'

Mumbai News: Residents To Join 'Community Walk' To Promote Pedestrian-Friendly Spaces In City On Nov...

Mumbai News: Residents To Join 'Community Walk' To Promote Pedestrian-Friendly Spaces In City On Nov...

Water Crisis: Sunteck Sends Defamation Notice To West World Residents

Water Crisis: Sunteck Sends Defamation Notice To West World Residents

Navi Mumbai: With Links To Frauds In 26 States, Con Held From Nagpur

Navi Mumbai: With Links To Frauds In 26 States, Con Held From Nagpur

Navi Mumbai: Relief For Panvel's Karanjade Colony As CIDCO Announces Subsidised Water Tankers Amid...

Navi Mumbai: Relief For Panvel's Karanjade Colony As CIDCO Announces Subsidised Water Tankers Amid...