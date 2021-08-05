Mumbai University UG Admissions: Online registration begins on official website- mu.ac.in

Mumbai University (MU) has begun applications for undergraduate courses on its official website- mu.ac.in. The admission forms and pre-admission enrollment will be available between August 5 to August 14, 2021, till 1 pm.

The admissions will be taken based on students' class 12 marks. The first merit list will be released on August 17, while the second and final list will be released on August 25 and 30 respectively.

Online verification of documents and online payment of fees along with the declaration form or undertaking will begin on August 18 and will continue till August 25 , as per the schedule released by the university

Mumbai University generally releases the application forms shortly after Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results are declared.

The pass percentage rose by 8.97 per cent this year in the HSC exam results announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday. Last year, the pass percentage was 90.66. whereas this year, it is 99.63 per cent.