Mumbai University UG Admission 2021: Second merit list to be declared soon on mu.ac.in

Mumbai University (MU) will release the second merit list for degree college admission into various courses for the academic session 2021-22 on August 25, on its official website- mu.ac.in. The third merit list will be declared on August 30.

You can check the merit list online by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the official website- mu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click 'Mumbai University Admission 2021' link

Step 3: Key in your credentials

Step 4: Click 'submit'

Step 5: The merit list will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for further reference

The first merit list for University of Mumbai degree college admissions was announced on August 17, 2021.

Students who had earlier submitted the admission forms online can check the merit list on the website. The first merit list will be declared for BMM, BA, BAF, BCom, BSc, BFM among other courses.

For the second and third merit lists the document verification and online payment of fees will be held from August 26 to 30 and September 1 to 4 respectively.

The cut-off is likely to be higher this year as HSC recorded the highest ever pass percentage with 99.63% percent students clearing the exam.

The pass percentage rose by 8.97 per cent this year in the HSC exam results announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday. Last year, the pass percentage was 90.66.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had earlier instructed all higher education institutions to begin classes for UG students from October.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 12:17 PM IST