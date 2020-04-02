Mumbai University students urge overseas universities to relax admission deadlines

Mumbai: Following University of Mumbai's decision to postpone its exams, students have appealed to all higher education universities in India and abroad to relax deadlines and extend admission deadlines. Students claim that their careers should not be jeopardised and they should not waste an academic year due to the global crisis that the pandemic has caused.

If exams are postponed then results are bound to get delayed and hence admissions to higher education programmes should be pushed further too, urged Sanjana Mathur, a final year student of Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) course. Mathur said, "Our final semester exams which were supposed to begin in March have been postponed after April 14, 2020. Hence, we should be given more time to apply for master's programme as the whole academic cycle is delayed."

Academic year in universities abroad generally begins in September and application for student visa, fees and admission procedures are completed from June to August. Fernando Pais, a final year student of social work said, "I want to study my Masters from Europe. But for that I will need my results by June. Since our exams will only begin in April we need more time. Overseas universities should be more considerate so that we do not waste an entire academic year."