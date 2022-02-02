Mumbai: Union Minister Raosaheb Danve to discuss issues of families residing in illegal slums on railway land on February 13

Here is Ray of hope for around 25000 families residing on the illegal slums of railway land in the city. Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve decide to discuss the issue of families residing in the illegal slums on the railway land in Mumbai. Over 25000 families residing in the slums located on the railway land spread between CSMT Kalyan, CSMT - Panvel and Churchgate-Virar.

"Responding positively to the Shiv Sena's statement to provide permanent housing to slum dwellers who have been living on railway land for more than 50 years, the Minister of State for Railways has convened a special meeting in Mumbai on February 13. This will bring relief to the slum dwellers living on the railway tracks" said Member of Parliament, Rahul Shewale

A senior officer of railway also said the a meeting will be likely to organize on February 13th in Mumbai in this regard . Apart from railway officials, representatives of state government will be also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Minister of State social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athwale adviced railway not to take action against those who residing in slums of railway land for time being.

In December 2021 supreme Court directed railway to initiate Civil/Criminal action against the unauthorized occupants on the railway property immediately as it is brought to the notice of the concerned officials of the Railways. After that railway served evacuation notice to the residents of thses illegal shanties.

According to railway officials as of now railway rules didn't permit to rehabilitate residents residing in the illlegale slums located in railway land, it purely state government responsibilities

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 07:01 AM IST