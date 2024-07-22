Mumbai: Union Minister, MoPSW, Sarbananda Sonowal Approves ₹285 Crore Agricultural Processing And Storage Facility At JNPA

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal | X

Mumbai: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal has recently approved the development of an agricultural commodity-based processing and storage facility at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). This is India's first-of-its-kind facility being provided by the JNPort.

The Rs 285 Crore facility is planned on 27 acres of land and is designed to provide comprehensive services including processing, sorting, packing, and laboratory facilities, emphasizing its commitment to ensuring compliance with food safety and trade regulations. It will cater to the agricultural commodities not only of Maharashtra, but also of other states such as Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Speaking about the initiative, JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh said, “We are developing the facility following the theme laid by the ministry about the ‘port-led development’ and JNPA’s efforts for ‘port l-led industrialisation'. The primary objective of the project is to mitigate wastage due to multiple handling, unhygienic storage and extend the shelf life of a variety of produce. This initiative aligns with our aim to create a comprehensive port ecosystem.”

The export infrastructure is strategically designed to include essential facilities such as cold storage. Ensuring optimal temperature management is crucial for preserving product freshness and quality. This includes pre-cooling which is vital for preparing perishable goods for transport, and maintaining their integrity throughout the journey. A frozen storage will also be designed to accommodate goods requiring deep freeze conditions to preserve texture, taste, and nutritional value.

The facility will also have dry warehouses for providing secure storage solutions for non-perishable goods and safeguarding them from environmental factors. On the import side, the facility will mirror these capabilities with dedicated frozen and cold storage options, along with dry warehouses, ensuring seamless handling and storage solutions for imported goods.

With advanced technology and efficient processing & preservation techniques, the facility is poised to significantly reduce post-harvest losses, thereby positively impacting the entire agricultural supply chain The project will be executed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode and Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model.

Interested companies can download the tender document from JNPA’s website, www.jnport.gov.in OR log on to the Central Public Procurement Portal (https://eprocure.gov.in/eprocure/app).