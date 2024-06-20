Vadhvan Port: 'Construction To Commence Only After Next Monsoon, Phase 1 Operational by 2029', Says JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh | X

Mumbai: The Vadhvan Port Project Limited (VPPL) will start construction of the Port after next monsoon when the approach road for the Port is likely to be ready. VPPL is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB). While JNPA has a 74% stake in VPPL, MMB will have a stake of 26%. It will be developing a Greenfield deep draft major Port at Vadhvan in Palghar District on the ‘Land Lord’ model.

“We want to take up the road project first since we do not want to disturb the local ecosystem while constructing the road. Post that we will commence with the Port construction and expect to make the phase 1 of the Port operational by 2029,” JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh told reporters on Thursday. Vadhvan Port received clearance from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

When asked about starting the tendering process, Wagh said that JNPA is ready with the tenders and would be floating them soon. The cabinet also approved the establishing road connectivity between the Port and National Highways by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway besides rail linkage to existing rail network and the upcoming Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) by the Ministry of Railways.

Talking about the advantages of the Vadhvan port, Wagh stated, "The strategic placement of the Vadhvan Port will facilitate the call of container traffic. The Port will bridge international and Indian coasts that will accelerate the economies of scale and mitigate the logistics cost. Moreover, the Port will also address the EXIM needs of industries situated in Vapi, Indore, Karnataka and Maharashtra.”

The total project cost, including the component of land acquisition, is Rs 76,220 Cr.ore This will include core infrastructure, terminals and other commercials in PPP mode. The Port will have nine container terminals, each of 1,000 meters length; four multipurpose berths; four liquid cargo berths; a Ro-Ro berth; a coastal cargo berth and a Coast Guard berth. The project involves reclamation of 1,448 Ha in offshore areas and construction of 10.14 km of breakwater, container/cargo storage areas.

“India’s trade policies and the maritime transport sector developments have resulted in high growth of containerization in the country. India's maritime sector is set to transform with a comprehensive roadmap launched during the Global Maritime India Summit. The vision under Amrit Kaal, 2047 formulated by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways to develop a mega Port with 300 MTPA, will be fulfilled by the Vadhvan Port,” Wagh added.

The proposed deep draft all-weather Port will also augment the national container handling capacity by 23.2 million TEUs and facilitate calling of mega size container vessels capable of carrying 24,000 TEUs. With the development of Vadhvan port, India will be one among top 10 container ports in the World. The capacities created will also aid EXIM trade flow through India Middle East Europe Economic corridor (IMEC) and International North South Transportation Corridor (INSTC).

The proposed Port aims at integrating sustainable solutions, ranging from renewable energy adoption to efficient port operations like shore power for ships while only electrical or green fuel transport vehicles will be allowed in Port ecosystem. By embracing green initiatives and innovative technologies, VPPL aspires to set new benchmarks for Port development in India by being a zero emission Port, ushering in a sustainable and prosperous future. The project will add to further economic activity and provide employment opportunities to more than 10 lakh individuals, directly and indirectly.