Mumbai: Ullu app CEO Vibhu Agarwal booked for sexual harassment

The woman, later confided in her family and then approached Amboli police, where she submitted a complaint letter. "Acting on the complaint, we have registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter and are probing it thoroughly. We will record statements and verify the claims, following which appropriate action will be taken. No arrests have been made yet," said Someshwar Kamthe, senior inspector of Amboli police station.

The accused duo-- Agarwal and Raina, have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (section 354), assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe (section 354B), criminal intimidation (section 506) and common intention (section 34).

When The Free Press Journal tried contacting Agarwal for a comment on the development, he did not respond to the reporter.