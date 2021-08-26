Watch Video: Uddhav Thackeray's alleged derogatory remark against UP CM Yogi Adityanath made over insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, clarifies Sanjay Raut

Not long after BJP Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested over ‘slap Uddhav’ comment, a video from 2018 of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray went viral on Wednesday, in which Thackeray is criticising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Thackeray in the video is heard saying that Adityanath “should be beaten up with a chappal.

After the video went viral, a lot of people on social media targeted Thackeray and the Shiv Sena for “hypocrisy” and urged Adityanath to file a case against Thackeray. Rane too criticised Thackeray, saying the latter had made a derogatory statement against Adityanath.

In response to the allegations Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut came out in defence of the Maharashtra Chief Minister stating that garlanding Shivaji Maharaj while wearing slippers goes against traditional customs.

"The statement was made over an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. No one garlands Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra while wearing slippers. It is our culture and tradition," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Yavatmal district BJP president Nitin Bhutada on Wednesday submitted an application before the local police demanding registration of FIR against Thackeray in the Adityanath matter. The complaint application was submitted at the Umerkhed police station.

Rane himself criticised Thackeray, saying the latter had made a derogatory statement against Adityanath. “He had said Yogi Adityanath should be beaten up with a chappal. What kind of language is this against the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh?” asked Rane. “Thackeray had called Union Home Minister Amit Shah ‘shameless’ after he made public the conversation between him and Thackeray in a closed-door meeting,” Rane added.

BJP MLA Devyani Farande also demanded action against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly using derogatory remarks against his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath in the past.

"Uddhav Thackeray had said about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that he is not 'Yogi' but Bhogi. He also had said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should be beaten with slippers. This is not appropriate. We hope strict action will be taken against him," said the Nashik MLA.

