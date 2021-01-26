Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray launches jail tourism initiative; says no need to commit crime to visit prison

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday launched the jail tourism initiative of the government.

CM launched the event online along with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. This initiative started from Pune's Yerawada prison today to facilitate people to visit and see from close quarters the historical prisons.

During the launch event, CM spoke about the several freedom fighters who spent a jail term in teh Yerwada jail in Pune. He also spoke about Vinayak Savarkar and his days in Andaman Jail during British Rule.

"Now onwards you will not have to commit a crime to visit the jail," Thackeray added. CM also spoke about his memories of visiting prison as a kid along with his parents when they went on an official visit.