Mumbai: Uber driver threatens Marathi actress Manava Naik when asked to not jump signals; check her FB post |

Mumbai: A social media post by Manava Naik, a Marathi and Hindi film actor, on Saturday night once again raised a question mark over the safety system of cab service provider Uber.

The actor has alleged that an Uber driver not only misbehaved with her during her ride but threatened her with dire consequences as well. Narrating the entire incident on her social media post on Saturday night, Manava Naik alleged that when she called Uber customer care, the line was busy. The incident happened on Saturday evening. She boarded the cab at 8.15 pm from Bandra Kurla Complex.

Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil replied to the post, saying the city police have taken serious cognisance of the incident and action will be taken soon against the culprit.

I took uber at 8.15pm. the uber driver started talking on phone. At BKC signal he jumped the signal.He started arguing. I intervened. He got angry. Said..' Tu bharegi kyaa 500 rupe'? The uber driver started threatening me..@mybmc @CMOMaharashtra @PMOIndia @MumbaiPolice — Manava Arun Naik (@Manavanaik) October 15, 2022

Manava narrated her ordeal on social media

"I took an uber at 8.15 pm. At BKC, the Uber driver started talking on the phone. I asked him not to do so. At the BKC signal, he jumped the signal. I told him to please not do this. He did not listen. The traffic police stopped him. I clicked a photo. The Uber driver started arguing with the traffic police. I intervened and asked the police to let him go now that he had already clicked the car photo. The Uber driver got angry. "Tu bharegi kyaa 500 rupees'? I said 'tum phone pe baat kar rahe the' Meanwhile, he moved ahead but started threatening me..' rukh tere ko dikhata hoo'. I said, "police station chalo' He then tried to stop the Uber in a dark spot in BKC near Jio Garden.

I said go to the police station. We continued to argue. He drove fast.

On the BKC-Kurla bridge, he again tried to stop the car, saying 'Kya karege... rukh dikhata hoo', then I called Uber safety.. While the customer care person was on call... In the meantime, the Uber Cab driver raced the car on Chunabhatti Road up to Priyadarshani Park. I asked the driver to stop the cab , but he did not stop. He began to call someone on the phone. I started yelling. Two bike riders and one rickshaw guy cornered the Uber cab, stopped it and got me out of the car. I am safe but definitely scared. " Manava posted on Facebook.

Manava Naik is an Indian actress, emcee, and director from Mumbai. She has acted in several Marathi films, plays, and Hindi television shows. She started her career with Special Squad , a TV show. She has appeared in shows like, Teen Bahuraniyaan, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. She works in Marathi and Hindi films as an actress. She has turned director by directing the Marathi movie Por Baazar.