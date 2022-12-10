e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Two-storey house in Vikhroli collapses after cylinder blast, woman critically injured

Fire engines were rushed to the incident site. The woman was rescued from the debris and rushed to the nearby civic-run hospital.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 11:53 PM IST
Mumbai: Two-storey house in Vikhroli collapses after cylinder blast, woman critically injured | Representative Image
Mumbai: A 30-year-old woman sustained serious burn injuries after a two-storey building collapsed in Surya Nagar, Vikhroli (W) on Saturday evening due to a cylinder blast.

The woman, identified as Sujata Kawale, has been admitted to Rajawadi hospital and her condition is said to be critical.

Four fire engines were rushed to the incident site. The woman was rescued from the debris and rushed to the nearby civic-run hospital. As per hospital authorities, Sujata has suffered 80-90 per cent burns. Further details about the incident are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

