Mumbai: Two-storey house in Vikhroli collapses after cylinder blast, woman critically injured

Mumbai: A 30-year-old woman sustained serious burn injuries after a two-storey building collapsed in Surya Nagar, Vikhroli (W) on Saturday evening due to a cylinder blast.

The woman, identified as Sujata Kawale, has been admitted to Rajawadi hospital and her condition is said to be critical.

Four fire engines were rushed to the incident site. The woman was rescued from the debris and rushed to the nearby civic-run hospital. As per hospital authorities, Sujata has suffered 80-90 per cent burns. Further details about the incident are awaited.

