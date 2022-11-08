e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 11:07 AM IST
Mumbai: Cylinder blasts at Vileparle chawl injuring five | Representative Image
A level-1 cylinder blast was reported at around 6 am today in New Kalpana Chawl, Western Express Highway, Vileparle. The blast injured five persons who have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The injured persons are Amar Rai (27), Jayram Yadav (27), Harekumar Rai (38), Rakeshkumar Rai (30) and Arunkumar Rai (45) and all of them are in stable condition, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

