Mumbai: Two held with 3 kg hashish worth ₹68.74 lakh

The Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Mumbai crime branch arrested two people with 3.427 grams of Hashish worth Rs 68.74 lakh. Both the accused brought the drugs from Bihar and delivered it to peddlers in Mumbai.

According to police, on August 10, assistant police inspector, Sudhakar Chavan of Worli Unit, ANC and his team received information about hashish being brought to the city. Accordingly, the team laid a trap and found two suspicious people near Chunabhatti railway crossing. "During the search of the two our team found 3.427 kilogram of hashish worth Rs 68.74 lakh," said Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC.

The police said the arrested duo are identified as Neeraj Kumar Chaudhary, 23, and Mukesh Kumar Saha, 24, both residents of Bihar state. "Both the accused were produced in court and are remanded in police custody till August 17. We are further investigating the supply and peddling chain," said Deepak Chavan, senior police inspector, Worli, ANC.

The ANC sleuths after interrogating and investigating the accused found the hashish drug was brought from Bihar state. "The accused claim they purchased the drugs from Saurabh Kumar, from Bihar and were coming to sell it in Mumbai to their known peddlers as per requirement. The accused revealed that the drug was from Uttarakhand. We are further checking to whom they were going to deliver the drugs in Mumbai," said a police officer from Mumbai crime branch.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 12:52 AM IST