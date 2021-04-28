Mumbai: Two held for theft bid at lawyer’s bungalow in Kandivli

Two persons, who had broken into a lawyer's bungalow in Kandivli, were arrested after they were holed up on a mango tree, trying to evade police.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of April 24, when the duo, identified as Nitayanad Devendra, 29, a sweeper by profession, and Ganesh Devendra, 37, an auto driver, had broken into the bungalow for theft, but managed to steal only Rs 2,000 after the complainant heard their mumbling and movements. He immediately alerted the police control room, and a search was initiated, only to find one of them hanging off the tree, while the other one was on a ledge of the terrace.

Both accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft by Kandivli Police.