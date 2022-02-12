Mumbai: Two drug peddlers held from Nagpada; 160 grams of MD, seized

The Azad Maidan unit of the Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell have arrested two drug peddlers from Nagpada area and seized 160 grams of MD drugs from their possession, reports from ANI stated.

The seized drugs are worth Rs 16 lakhs in the international market. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell, Azad Maidan unit arrested two drug peddlers from Nagpada area and seized 160 grams of MD drugs from their possession. The seized drugs are worth Rs 16 Lakhs in the international market. Case registered under NDPS Act, investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/TUT0ZkGNEp — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:02 PM IST