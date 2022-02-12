e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

Mumbai: Two drug peddlers held from Nagpada; 160 grams of MD, seized

FPJ Web Desk
Two drug peddlers held from Nagpada | ANI

The Azad Maidan unit of the Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell have arrested two drug peddlers from Nagpada area and seized 160 grams of MD drugs from their possession, reports from ANI stated.

The seized drugs are worth Rs 16 lakhs in the international market. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

