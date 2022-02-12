Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway: 77 percent of Nanded-Jalna segment's joint measurement survey complete

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has said it has completed 77 per cent of the joint measurement survey for the Nanded-Jalna segment of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway.

The 179-kilometre Nanded-Jalna segment passes through 87 villages and the joint measurement survey has been completed in 67 villages, and the expressway will help boost development in Marathwada, MSRDC chairman-managing director RL Mopalwar said in a statement issued on Saturday.

This segment will reduce the road distance between Jalna and Nanded from 226 kilometres to 179 kilometres and bring down travel time between Nanded and Mumbai from 12 hours now to around six hours, he added.

Some 93.52 kilometres of this segment is passing through four tehsils in Parbhani, while 66.46 kilometres is in three tehsils of Jalna and 19.82 kilometres in one tehsil in Nanded.

Around 2,200 hectares of land ill be acquired for this project, which will be built by MSRDC at an estimated cost of Rs 14,500 crore.

The state-run road developer has set a deadline of October, 2024 for the project, with plans to finish land acquisition in the next three to four months, Mopalwar added.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 03:08 PM IST