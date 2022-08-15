Mumbai: House ceiling collapses in Mulund; two dead

Photo: Twitter Image

A part of the ceiling of a private residential structure collapsed on Monday in Mulund, resulting in the death of two elderly. The building is assumed to be approximately 20-25 years old and was also given a notice by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The incident took place around 7.45 pm at Moti Chaya Building, (ground plus two private structures), Nane Pada, Mulund, East. Immediately, personnel from the fire brigade and police rushed to the spot.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), two persons were trapped under the debris, were rescued and rushed to Ashirwad Critical Care Hospital.

“As soon as the persons were brought to the hospital, they were monitored and declared dead on arrival,” said Dr Sharad, RMO, Ashirwad Critical Care Hospital.

The deceased were two elderly persons of the same family and have been identified as Devshankar Nathalal Shukla, 93 and Arkhiben Devshankar Shukla, 87.

According to the BMC bulletin, the two-storey private building was approximately 25 years old and a 351 notice was issued by the concerned ward.

As per the notice, if the construction of any building or the execution of any work is commenced contrary to the provisions of the Act, to give notice requiring the person constructing or doing the work to show cause why it should not be pulled down.

The information about the collapse was received by the disaster management control by the citizen helpline number 1916.

