e-Paper Get App

Chhattisgarh: 5 of family killed in house wall collapse in Kanker

The incident took place in the morning in Irpanar village in Pakhanjore area when the victims were sleeping in their mud house.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: 5 of family killed in house wall collapse in Kanker | PTI/Representative

A couple and their three children were killed after a wall of their house collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday, officials said.

The district has been witnessing incessant rains from the last two days.

The incident took place in the morning in Irpanar village in Pakhanjore area when the victims were sleeping in their mud house, the officials said.

After being alerted, a team of the district administration and police personnel rushed to the village on a boat as the area has been cut off from the main road due to an overflowing drain, they said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: 5 of family killed in house wall collapse in Kanker

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Tiranga unfurled 30 km above Earth to mark 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Watch: Tiranga unfurled 30 km above Earth to mark 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Independence Day 2022: As part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, Tricolour unfurled 30 km above...

Independence Day 2022: As part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, Tricolour unfurled 30 km above...

Mumbai police detain man from Dahisar for making threat calls to Mukesh Ambani's family

Mumbai police detain man from Dahisar for making threat calls to Mukesh Ambani's family

PM Modi's 'Nari Shakti' I-Day speech: Female activists ask what's done on ground for women

PM Modi's 'Nari Shakti' I-Day speech: Female activists ask what's done on ground for women

Alert lifeguard saves Mumbai-based father-son duo from drowning in Andamans

Alert lifeguard saves Mumbai-based father-son duo from drowning in Andamans