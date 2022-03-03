Mumbai: Two days after taking over charge, police commissioner Sanjay Pandey clears transfer of 128 officers

Two days after taking over charge of Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey has cleared the transfer of at least 128 officers, which were approved by him while he was acting DGP, but later, the then Mumbai CP Hemant Nagrale had not relieved the officers citing manpower crunch. The matter then went to Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) which pointed to disharmony between the DGP and CP.

On Wednesday Pandey relieved 128 officers including 49 police inspectors (PI) and 79 Assistant PIs while some were relieved earlier.

In December last year, Pandey, the then acting DGP had transferred 187 officers from Mumbai who had sought for transfers out of Mumbai citing various reason including medical. Nagrale had, however, objected to 'ad hoc' transfers and complained to home department for the transfers without giving him substitutes.

In December the transfer order was passes by Police Establishment Board (PEB) but Nagrale had not signed on it.

Stating no substitutes were given against the transfer of 187 officers and in COVID-19 pandemic he required manpower, Nagrale refused to relive them.

In the state, Mumbai CP directly reports to the state government while rest to the DGP (director general of police).

Few of the officers approached MAT after Nagrale refused to relieve them, wherein the MAT during it's hearing pointed out disharmony between the DGP and CP and asked them to resolve the issue.

MAT had asked Pandey to give his reply why no substitutes were given and why Nagrale was not consulted.

ALSO READ Who is Sanjay Pandey? All you need to know about the new Mumbai Police commissioner

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:22 PM IST