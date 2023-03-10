Mumbai: Two accused released in rape cases, court says huge delay in filing complaint

e-Paper Get App
In one of the cases, the woman was a domestic help and in the other, the woman and the accused were in a relationship

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
Representative Image |

Observing that there was a huge delay in filing rape compaints, a court has granted bail to two men in separate cases.

Domestic help sexually assaulted and threatened

In one of the cases, the woman was a domestic help and in the other, the woman and the accused were in a relationship. The domestic help had filed an affidavit before the court that she has no objection if the accused is released on bail. The court considered this too in its reasoning while granting bail to the 35-year-old man. The woman had complained that the accused had called her to look after his children in Kalburgi and sexually assaulted her between Nov 10 and Dec 28 last year. She lodged the complaint on Jan 24 this year. The court noted that there is a “huge delay” in lodging the FIR and that she is a 34-year-old married lady. 

FIR filed almost after almost two years of assault

In the other case, the court noted that the woman is a 23-year-old married, working woman having children. The order said that the period in which she and the accused were in a relationship is from Mar 1, 2021, and Feb 1, 2023, and she lodged the complaint on Jan 3 this year. “On perusal of the contents of FIR, it appears that the first incident took place in Oct 2021. There is a huge delay in lodging the FIR,” Additional Sessions Judge Madhuri M. Deshpande stated in the order of Wednesday. The woman, in this case, had complained that the accused would force himself on her, beat her and threaten to kill her mother and daughter. 

In both cases, the men had claimed to be falsely implicated and had pointed to the delay in lodging the complaint. In both these, the police had opposed relief to the men and expressed the apprehension that they could pressurise the victims if released on bail. 

