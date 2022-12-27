ON CAMERA: Domestic help beaten by woman in Noida's Cleo County society | Screengrab

Noida societies recently hit the news for the viral videos showing security guards getting thrashed. Now, a video has gone viral, in which a woman, is beating a domestic help in Noida's Cleo County society.

Meanwhile, on basis of a man's complaint that his daughter was beaten by Shephali Kaul in whose house she worked, the case registered at Phase 3 PS.

ADCP Central Noida has also informed that the action to be taken on basis of evidence.

In the video, one can see how Kaul is dragging her maid.

According to the victim, Kaul used to tie her up and keep her in the house. She also used to stop her from going out, and used to beat her everyday.

It should be noted that in Spetember, from the same society, a video had gone viral on social media showing a woman verbally abusing and physically assaulting a security guard.

As the matter came to light, police had arrested the woman.

In August, a woman was arrested by the Noida police for assaulting an e-rickshaw driver, whose rickshaw allegedly brushed past her car, denting it.