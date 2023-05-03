Mumbai: TVC gives nod to list of 32,000 hawkers

Representative Photo |

The town vending committee has approved a list of 32,000 hawkers and will now invite suggestions and objections. However, the hawkers’ union opposed the civic move at the meeting on Wednesday and demanded to conduct a fresh survey. The BMC has finalised the list based on a survey conducted in 2014.

The union said there are more than 2.5 lakh hawkers in the city, while the civic body is planning to give designated spaces to only 32,000.

“We will submit our objections, and if the BMC continues the process we will explore all possibilities to oppose the move,” said Shashank Rao, president of Mumbai Hawkers’ Union.

