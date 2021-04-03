Mumbai: TV actor on the run after NCB recovers drugs at residence, following Ajaz Khan's interrogation

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted a raid at the residence of a TV actor and seized drugs in Mumbai's Lokhandwala following the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan who was arrested earlier this week in connection with a drug probe.

It is being reported that the actor and a woman of foreign nationality, who lived with him, left the residence minutes before the raid took place. The NCB is on the lookout for the duo.

"NCB conducted a raid at the residence of a TV actor in Lokhandwala, Mumbai last night, drugs were seized. The actor and a woman of foreign nationality who lived with him had left residence minutes before the raid. NCB on the lookout for both. Raid was done after questioning actor Ajaz Khan," said NCB.

Earlier, the agency had on Friday conducted raids in Navi Mumbai and Jogeshwari areas based on clues found after questioning of Ajaz.

He has been remanded to the custody of NCB till April 3 in connection with the Batata Gang drug case.