Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan remanded to NCB custody till April 3

Actor Ajaz Khan, who was detained at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening, has been sent to the Narcotics Control Bureau custody till April 3.

NCB, on Wednesday, took Ajaz Khan for a medical check-up and produced him before a court in Mumbai.

"No drugs were found anywhere. Only four sleeping pills were found at my home. My wife has suffered a miscarriage and is using these pills as anti-depressants," Khan told reporters.

The agency, on Wednesday, had arrested the actor after eight hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case. Raids were also conducted at two locations in Mumbai in connection with the matter.