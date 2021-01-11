Mumbai: Trio assault cop after abusing senior citizen; one detained, two on the run

Mumbai: A police constable attached to Powai police station was allegedly beaten up by three political party workers, who had misbehaved and abused a senior citizen woman. Police said the accused were workers of BJP. According to police sources, the incident occurred around 11.30 am on Monday, near Galleria Circle in Powai Hiranandani, when the car driven by a 60-year-old eye surgeon, was dashed into a motorcycle. The youths, riding triple seat, began a verbal altercation with the senior citizen. It was when a police constable intervened. The accused trio misbehaved with the policeman, following which the cop put them in handcuffs and was taking them to the police station. Another policeman was following them in an autorikshaw.

The three youths, of which two are suspected to be minors and the main accused, Deepu Tiwari, 24, assaulted police constable Nitin Khairmode. He sustained injuries on his face and neck. "Taking advantage of the situation, the trio tried to escape. Two managed to flee, police have detained a minor, while Deepu and another accused are on the run," said police.