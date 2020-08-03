Policeman injured in knife attack, two held

A 52-year-old policeman was injured after two persons attacked him with a knife in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday, and the accused were arrested early on Sunday, the official said.

"The policeman, Praful Dalvi, attached to the Bhoiwada police station, was on bandobast duty on the occasion of Bakrid on Saturday. At that time, he was alerted about two persons thrashing a man in nearby Bhandari Compound area," Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

"Dalvi rushed to the spot and tried to broker peace.

However, the duo attacked him with a knife, in which he was injured. The policeman was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment," she added.

The attackers fled from the spot after the incident.

However, police traced the duo in Yeoor area of Thane city and arrested them in the early hours of Sunday, the official said.

A case was registered against them under different IPC sections, including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), at Bhoiwada police station.