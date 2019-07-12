Mumbai: Tree falls damaging apartment building, 3 vehicles

Thane: A compound wall of an apartment building here got damaged after a tree fell on it in the wee hours of Friday. The fallen tree not only damaged the wall of Central Point Society but also three vehicles parked near the premises in Panchpakhadi area of Thane.
No loss of life or injury has been reported so far. Minutes after the incident, fire brigade with one emergency tender and one rescue vehicle reached the spot to restore normalcy.
