Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link: MMRDA call bids for intelligent transport systems

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has called for bids to set up Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) on Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link. This is to ensure that motorists pay toll only once when the link opens to the public.

The proposal under Package 4 mainly involves design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ITS, toll management system, electrical works, the highway and bridge street lighting system, construction of toll plazas and administrative buildings, including the command control centre.

To participate in this tendering process, a bid security of Rs 8 crore in the form of bank guarantee from a scheduled commercial bank in India will be acceptable. Bidders will need to make an e-transfer of Rs 1 lakh to the MMRDA, with the remaining bid security amount in the form of bank guarantee.

Interested agencies can submit closed/sealed bids between September 3 and October 20; the tender will close at 6 pm on October 21. According to the MMRDA, the proposed work will be carried out on a design and build basis. Officials said that international competitive bidding will be conducted in accordance with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICAs), which has given a development assistance loan to MMRDA.

Meanwhile, the work of other three civil packages is underway in full swing. With 8,000 workforce at site, the 21.8-km long six-lane road bridge is being built between Sewri in Mumbai and Chirle in Navi Mumbai. Of this stretch, 16.5km will be constructed on the sea. It will be the longest bridge above sea in India with 100 years of design-life.

Reportedly, 52 per cent of overall work in these three civil packages has been completed, while the financial progress so far is 58 per cent.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:31 PM IST