Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station

Representative pic |

A male commuter lost his life after falling from a moving local train at Ghatkopar station on Firday. The accident occurred on a Kalyan–CSMT train when the passenger slipped while attempting to alight and fell between the platform and the tracks.

According to a report by India Today, the incident occurred on Platform 1 of Ghatkopar station, which falls under the Central Railway line. The victim reportedly attempted to get down from the train while the train was still moving when his leg slipped, causing him to fall into the gap between the train and the platform.

He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Train services were briefly disrupted and resumed shortly afterward.

This tragic accident comes just five days after another devastating mishap on the Central line. On July 13, four commuters died and ten were injured when two overcrowded trains, travelling in opposite directions, crossed paths near a curvature close to Mumbra station. The collision occurred when passengers standing on the footboards of the Kasara-bound and Karjat-bound locals brushed against each other due to the proximity and intense overcrowding, causing several to fall off the trains.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) confirmed that the accident took place during morning peak hours—a time notorious for excessive crowding. The fact that the trains were so packed that passengers could come into contact with each other from opposite directions highlights the dire conditions on Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

Currently, eight injured passengers from the Mumbra accident are being treated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, while two critical patients—Shiva Gawli (23) and Anil More (40)—remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Jupiter Hospital in unstable condition.